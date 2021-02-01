Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of H&E Equipment Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 283.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $27.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $991.89 million, a P/E ratio of 274.80 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.