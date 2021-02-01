Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Position in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,600 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CMO John Woock sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $101,426.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,713.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $129,502.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,542.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,211. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXNX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

AXNX stock opened at $51.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

