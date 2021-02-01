Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 1,072.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,365,000 after acquiring an additional 346,740 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 142.4% during the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 184,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 108,625 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gartner by 122.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 97,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gartner by 15.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $5,322,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $741,037.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $151.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $169.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

