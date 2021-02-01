Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,645 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Century Communities worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.94.

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

