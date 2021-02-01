Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading 5.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $45.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Calix traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $31.79. 1,051,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 923,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CALX. Northland Securities lowered Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Get Calix alerts:

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calix during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Calix in the third quarter valued at $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Calix by 31.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Calix in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Calix by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.