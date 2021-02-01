Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPE. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

CPE stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.70 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 153,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.