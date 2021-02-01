Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMBM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $944.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $123,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 31,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $708,275.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,571,333 shares of company stock valued at $68,180,610 over the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

