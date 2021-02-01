Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a market cap of $944.81 million, a PE ratio of 136.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 170,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock valued at $68,180,610. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

