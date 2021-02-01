Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.16

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 1293771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,468,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 536,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

