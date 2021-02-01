Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.58

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.58 and last traded at C$12.47, with a volume of 428606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.74.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$390.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.0826661 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.