Canaccord Genuity Increases Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$35.00

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.78% from the stock’s previous close.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.63.

TSE REAL traded up C$0.51 on Monday, reaching C$17.26. 856,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,371. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.00. Real Matters Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.90.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.70, for a total value of C$77,109.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,778,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,116,559.63. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $945,403.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

