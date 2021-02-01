Canaccord Genuity Increases Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 550

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 242 ($3.16) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 382 ($4.99).

Shares of LON SYNT traded up GBX 5.22 ($0.07) on Monday, reaching GBX 435.22 ($5.69). 1,689,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,362. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 441.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 372.72. Synthomer plc has a 12 month low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 472.50 ($6.17). The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82.

In other news, insider Caroline Johnstone bought 11,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

