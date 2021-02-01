Canaccord Genuity Lowers The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Price Target to $4.50

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 219.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut The Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins decreased their price target on The Valens from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Valens from $3.25 to $3.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS VLNCF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The Valens has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

