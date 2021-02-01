Canaccord Genuity Raises Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$68.50

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.35.

Get Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:SLF traded up C$1.00 on Monday, hitting C$60.10. 416,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$58.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.16 billion and a PE ratio of 14.85. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$35.43 and a 1-year high of C$66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a current ratio of 7,033.80.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.8949085 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total transaction of C$807,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,743,329.39.

About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.