Canaccord Genuity Trims Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Target Price to $30.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 128.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RLLMF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Real Matters from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Real Matters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Real Matters from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLMF traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,869. Real Matters has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.