Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to $58.00 at TD Securities

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from $60.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 68.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOOS. Barclays lowered Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 117,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,605. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 163,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 337.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 45,593 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 140.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 74,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 96.1% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after acquiring an additional 961,649 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.