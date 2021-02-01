Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CCW.V) (CVE:CCW) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.77

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CCW.V) (CVE:CCW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 2653300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a market cap of C$83.86 million and a P/E ratio of -6.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.54.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CCW.V) Company Profile (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the castle mine covering 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses located in Ontario.

