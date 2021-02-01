Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (CNR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE: CNR) in the last few weeks:

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$141.00 to C$137.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$139.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$160.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$148.00 to C$141.00.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$168.00 to C$156.00.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$140.00.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$153.00 to C$142.00.

1/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$150.00 to C$145.00.

1/20/2021 – Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$144.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$152.00.

12/7/2020 – Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$141.00 to C$153.00.

CNR stock opened at C$129.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$92.17 billion and a PE ratio of 27.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$140.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$138.70. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of C$92.01 and a 52 week high of C$149.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63.

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNRTO) alerts:

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 3,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.37, for a total value of C$424,106.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at C$2,207,191.07. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 195,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.20, for a total value of C$29,304,308.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,137,202 shares in the company, valued at C$2,273,630,143.46. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,111,280 shares of company stock worth $159,943,371.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNRTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNRTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.