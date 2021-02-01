Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.55.

TSE CNQ traded up C$0.61 on Monday, reaching C$29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,219. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$40.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.48.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 1.1453029 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$159,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,154,231.65. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.90 per share, with a total value of C$458,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 125,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,877,156. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and sold 249,350 shares valued at $7,627,602.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

