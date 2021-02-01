Canasil Resources Inc. (CLZ.V) (CVE:CLZ) Stock Price Up 19.2%

Canasil Resources Inc. (CLZ.V) (CVE:CLZ) rose 19.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 571,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 212,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.74 million and a PE ratio of -8.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About Canasil Resources Inc. (CLZ.V) (CVE:CLZ)

Canasil Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. Its mineral properties in Durango and Zacatecas in Mexico include a 100% interest in Salamandra zinc-silver project; 100% interest in La Esperanza silver-zinc-lead project; 100% interest in Carina silver project; 100% interest in Colibri silver-zinc-lead-copper project; 100% interest in Vizcaino silver-gold project; and 100% interest in Nora silver-gold-copper project.

