Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in January

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 954,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BLOZF opened at $1.79 on Monday. Cannabix Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile
