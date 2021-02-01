Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in January

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 954,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BLOZF opened at $1.79 on Monday. Cannabix Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

