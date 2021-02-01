Capital One Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.73 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $467.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.