Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

WTI stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $343.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.82 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 404,367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in W&T Offshore by 71,644.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,167,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159,798 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,946,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 191,447 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

