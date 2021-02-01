Capital One Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.95. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $279.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $37.20.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 128,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,559,428.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,568.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock worth $29,666,674. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

