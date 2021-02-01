Capital One Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn Virginia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $10.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

