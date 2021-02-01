Capital One Financial Comments on Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 41,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.