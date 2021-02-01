Carbon (CRBN) Trading Up 40.2% This Week

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Carbon has traded up 40.2% against the US dollar. One Carbon token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $355,257.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00047395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00145732 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00068512 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00267061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00067963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00038105 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

