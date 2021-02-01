Cardano (ADA) Price Up 14.8% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Cardano has a market cap of $12.31 billion and approximately $3.09 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00059250 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00198387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000256 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010293 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003062 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007199 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars.

