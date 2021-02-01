Cardiff Property (LON:CDFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,800.00

Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and last traded at GBX 1,800 ($23.52), with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,750 ($22.86).

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,726.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,726.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.80 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Cardiff Property’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Cardiff Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of Â£25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

