Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

CRLFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cardinal Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from $1.10 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.