Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Buys 215,829 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,829 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 14.3% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $24,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after buying an additional 2,866,404 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,151 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 723,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 709,757 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 675,636 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 476,101 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.80. 3,083,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

