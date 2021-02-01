Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,358,656 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average of $107.97.

