Cardstack Achieves Market Cap of $4.62 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardstack token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $139,895.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardstack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00066572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.00869128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00051231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.41 or 0.04371416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020136 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

Cardstack is a token. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.