Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$256.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Laurentian raised their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$204.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$214.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$199.99. Cargojet Inc. has a twelve month low of C$67.87 and a twelve month high of C$250.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$162.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.0800003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.73%.

About Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

