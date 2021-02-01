Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CABGY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

CABGY stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.