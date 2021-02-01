Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.7% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,884. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $94.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.