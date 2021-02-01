Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,364 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.35. 9,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,284. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.