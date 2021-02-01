Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,718 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. NetApp accounts for approximately 3.3% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 25,386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,546 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in NetApp by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 650,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in NetApp by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 642,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after buying an additional 493,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,809,000 after acquiring an additional 430,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $13,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 50,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,368. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

