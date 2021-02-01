Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,082.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 50,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $982,000.

NYSEARCA IGLB traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $71.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,189. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $74.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63.

