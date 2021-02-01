Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.49 Million Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,958. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $61.83.

