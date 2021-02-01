Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises approximately 3.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,985,000 after buying an additional 366,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after buying an additional 812,811 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,442,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,087,000 after buying an additional 117,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fastenal by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,928,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,940,000 after buying an additional 98,895 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.31. 88,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,370 shares of company stock worth $113,917. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

