Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 4.0% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,210,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,661.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 328,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.85 on Monday, reaching $170.54. 119,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968,105. The stock has a market cap of $156.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $175.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.