Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. City comprises approximately 2.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of City worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of City by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in City in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $509,498.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHCO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of CHCO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.28. 1,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85. City Holding has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

