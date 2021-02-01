Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,115 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for 4.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Infosys by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Infosys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.34. 177,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,818,163. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

