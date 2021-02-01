Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,806 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the quarter. Signet Jewelers makes up about 2.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 151.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,742. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $44.26.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

SIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Northcoast Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.