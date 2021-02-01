Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,242 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store makes up 2.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.78.

CBRL stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,911. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

