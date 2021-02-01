Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,177 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 66.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 37,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

