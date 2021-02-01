Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,687 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 2.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.55. 27,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,163. The company has a market cap of $166.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.