Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,761 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. First American Financial accounts for 1.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in First American Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 27,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 71,167.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 59,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,637. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.