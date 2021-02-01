Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 74,859 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 74,859 shares during the period. Brinker International accounts for 2.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Brinker International worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Brinker International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE:EAT traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.43. 19,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,695. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

